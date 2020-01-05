Kentucky lawmaker proposes bill to help mother and infant mortality rates

Some Kentucky lawmakers and organizations are spreading the word of high maternal mortality rates in the commonwealth and throughout the country.

Photo Credit: WKYT

“The mortality rate in the United States rose 26% from 2010 to 2014,” started Rep. Attica Scott (D-Louisville). “In a four year time period, it rose 26%, for me that’s shameful.”

Rep. Scott talked to members of the community from across the state looking to bring awareness to the issue.

A forum took place Saturday afternoon.

She discussed a bill that she pre-filed with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations which will give more support to mothers, especially those of color.

Studies show women of color are three times more likely to die from childbirth or other pregnancy related issues than white women.

The bill pre-filed covers that issue among other issues that women face.

“It provides additional oversight for infant mortalities, it requires additional implicit bias training and third, this is probably the biggest part of the bill, is it would expand Medicaid to be able to cover Doula services,” said ACLU Advocacy Director Kate Miller.

Miller along with others at the ACLU have worked to put the bill together and gather community support.

Following the forum, those present practiced ways of talking to their representatives about these issues which have or could make an impact on their lives.

“Most of the decisions made in the general assembly, especially around abortion and pregnancy comes without any consultation from people who are or were pregnant,” Miller said.