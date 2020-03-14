Commonwealth of Virginia announced first death of COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Peninsula Health District announced its first death of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

The patient was a 70-year-old man who contracted the COVID-19 virus through an unknown source. The man died from respiratory failure as a result of the coronavirus.

“On behalf of the entire Commonwealth, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the patient who died, as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A.

VDH did record the case when it was first identified. The Peninsula Health District has activated its incident management team and is using all of its necessary resources in order to contain the outbreak.

The Peninsula Health District is working closely to identify people who may have been in contact with people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Infected people are being interviewed by the health district.