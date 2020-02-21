Coming in ‘Hot’: Georgia correctional officers arrested for smuggling drugs in Hot Pocket

Two Calhoun State Prison correctional officers were arrested for trying to smuggle methamphetamine and tobacco into the prison — all inside a Hot Pocket.

Investigators said the two female officers were arrested Monday when they were searched going inside the prison.

A metal detector found the drugs and tobacco inside a Hot Pocket. Around 112 grams of meth was inside.

That amount was enough for trafficking charges against 28-year-old Corlethia Lattimore of Edison. She is also charged with violation of oath of office.

Lattimore remains in the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Imani Ferguson, 21, of Albany, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy, giving illegal substances to inmates, and violation of oath of office. Ferguson was released on a $15,000 bond.

Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton said his deputies and prison officials have arrested nearly a dozen people in the last year for trying to smuggle contraband inside the prison.