Come in, stay a while: Restaurants prepare to open dining rooms

For the first time since March 16th, restaurants will welcome customers for in-person dinning Friday.

Governor Andy Beshear relaxed restrictions that would allow in-person dining at 33 percent capacity.

Restaurants made final preparations on Thursday, including walkthroughs with the Health Department to make sure everything was up to code.

"Like all my employees have to wear masks and stuff," said Sazon Manager, Jorge Martinez. "Make sure we clean every booth really well. Sanitizer."

Many restaurants have also made changes and improvements to outdoor seating as well.