College student credits Uber driver who took her to hospital with saving her life

A Minnesota college student says she might not be alive today if wasn’t for a quick-thinking Uber driver.

Hannah Enge, a 20-year-old student at the University of Minnesota, had an infection in her kidneys that was shutting down her organs. She credits her Uber driver with saving her life. (Source: Family photos/WCCO/CNN)

Hannah Enge, a 20-year-old student at the University of Minnesota, remembers very little of her Uber ride to the hospital last month. She had severe pain in her lower back.

“I was kind of heeling over in the Uber, like ‘Oh my goodness, this hurts so bad,’” Hannah Enge said.

The 20-year-old didn’t know it, but she had an infection in her kidneys. Her organs were shutting down. When Uber driver Allison pulled into the hospital parking lot, Hannah’s heart stopped.

"I just blanked. What I was told is I just stopped breathing," Hannah Enge said.

She was rushed into the emergency room.

Allison used Hannah’s phone to find her emergency contacts and call her mom, who lives 300 miles away from where the 20-year-old goes to school, to let her know what was going on. The driver offered to stay until family or friends could come.

“Allison was saying that ‘I can bring her clothes. I can go to Target. I can sit with her,’” said Hannah’s mother, Allie Enge.

After three days in the hospital and antibiotics, Hannah Enge recovered. Family friends were able to be with her, but Allison was gone.

“She didn’t want any credit for it. She didn’t want anything like that, and I’m like, ‘Well, honey, you are going to be getting the credit,’” Allie Enge said.

Hannah’s mother posted to Facebook, sharing the story of Allison and the kindness of a stranger.

“Having someone like that who is more than willing to be almost like a part of my family in that moment and be a true friend, I am so thankful for her,” Hannah Enge said.

Hannah hopes Uber rewards Allison for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Copyright 2020 WCCO, Family photos, Facebook via CNN. All rights reserved.