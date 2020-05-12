College graduates try to find employment in closed economy

College students have had a difficult time during this 'new normal'. But, according to a report from sister-station WKYT, canceled graduations may only be the beginning of a rocky road ahead as seniors look to find jobs in a closed economy.

Emily Patrick is a first-generation college senior at Eastern Kentucky University who is interested in a career involving journalism or politics. As with many current or soon-to-be graduates, she is attempting to navigate the start of her career path during a worldwide pandemic.

"This is the time in our lives where we're supposed to be getting on our feet and you know living our lives outside of as a student," Patrick says. "You apply for jobs but you just kind of expect not to hear anything."

"It is a very difficult landscape these new graduates are entering," says Ray Clere director of the Stuckert Career Center at the University of Kentucky.

Clere says the most significant job cutbacks are in industries that had to close their doors.

"15 percent unemployment the worst we've had nationally since the Great Depression," Clere says.

But Clere also says UK held most of their career fairs before the pandemic. Additionally, he says there are pockets of hiring in areas such as supply and production.

Places such as Kroger, Wal-Mart or Amazon businesses experts say are doing well. Patrick says she may get a job at one of these places to stay afloat until she can find a role using her degree.

Still, she wants to follow her passions.

"You're told your whole life that getting a college degree means or assures that you're going to get a job after college, you know you're told it makes you different, that it makes you stand out, that you're going to make more money than others," Patrick says.

Clere says the UK career center has been more active when it comes to student outreach and providing virtual meetings to all students in need of them.