College graduate's plans come to a halt amidst the coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to impact people's plan, college seniors also feel the affects of the virus.

College seniors have spent years working towards the day they get to do what they are passionate about, but that comes to a halt as businesses, organizations, and corporations stop hiring because of the virus.

“I realized what an impact social workers can have on the lives of others, so I knew for sure that this is what I wanted to do, and I wanted to make an impact," said Katy Newman a graduating senior. “Right now the only way I can participate and volunteer is through video chat. They said that it’s gonna be very beneficial that I’m still volunteering with them career-wise."

Emily Johnson, a college senior, is graduating from Alice Lloyd hoping to become a teacher.

“I don’t know when I can start applying for jobs because I don’t know if they will be school next year," said Johnson. “I’m just hoping that I can apply for the MAP program and get in online and then even if I can’t find a job that I can still work on that so I’m at least doing something."

Sarah Peters, also graduating from Alice Lloyd, is concerned about what a potential job could look like next year.

“I’m worried about basically how the job is going to look now with the whole situation of coronavirus. ““Kindergarten is what really love. I’m going to have to be able to like teach them how to use a chrome book," said Peters. “I’ve worked so hard to get to this point and I was actually able to graduate. Even if I didn’t get to walk across the stage I finally got to graduate."

For all three seniors, a success becoming a college graduate and eventually in time will get to use their knowledge to better their community and people around them.