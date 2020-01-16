Colder temperatures, sunshine return to the region

Well, that spring preview was nice while it lasted. Time to get back to winter, unfortunately.

Today and Tomorrow

Our daytime high was at midnight in the low to mid-50s. Temperatures will continue to drop until mid to late morning, eventually bottoming out around 40. We will rebound a little bit by the afternoon, thanks to clearing skies and sunshine. It will be a cloudy and breezy start to the day behind the cold front. Tonight, look for clear skies early and a few more clouds late. Lows drop into the mid-20s.

For your Friday, we'll see some early sunshine but clouds will take over the later into the day we get. Highs should be in the low 40s and only drop into the upper 30s in the evening hours under cloudy skies. Rain chances will pick up after midnight going into Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast

Saturday can be summed up in one word: Soggy. Rain chances will be around all day and into the night before finally moving out. Not only will it be soggy, but it will be windy as the second cold front of the week moves through the region. Daytime highs will climb into the low 50s before crashing into the mid-20s overnight.

The good news is that we dry out for the second half of the weekend on Sunday and sunshine returns. The bad news is that winter makes a grand re-entrance into the region. Daytime highs, even with the sun, will hover around or just below the freezing mark and dive into the teens under clear skies on Sunday night.

Monday is a holiday for a lot of folks, so it would be a good day to stay inside and stay warm. Highs will only be in the upper 20s with lows again back into the teens.

Thankfully, we take a break from the moisture for most of next week. Sunshine will continue and temperatures will gradually warm up as we head toward the end of the week. Your winter gear will definitely be needed again.

