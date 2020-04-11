Cold this morning, warm up later today

A Freeze Warning remains in effect through 10 a.m. this morning for all of the WYMT viewing area.

Today and Tonight

This morning we wake up near freezing. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s for most of us. Skies will remain clear, so we will get plenty of sunshine today quickly warming us back up. Highs by the afternoon will be in the low to mid-60s.

Clouds increase as we head into tonight. Winds will be blowing out of the southwest. The southwesterly flow and cloud cover will keep us above freezing with overnight lows only dropping into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Now your Easter forecast is not looking the best. Clouds will take over as our next system moves into the mountains. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has us in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. There are a lot of uncertainties right now, so we will continue to keep an eye on this throughout the next few days. We will see heavy rain and gusty winds mainly move in later Sunday evening into the early morning hours on Monday.

The cooler trend returns and continues for the new week.

Highs will be in the lower 60s Monday with overnight lows dropping back into the lower 30s. Showers will clear out by the afternoon hours.

Tuesday, we only reach the lower 50s for daytime highs. Overnight lows drop into the 30s once again, and stray rain chances are possible late.

We will see the sunshine return by Wednesday and continue for most of the week. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with mostly dry conditions. We will continue to keep an eye on this trend.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall