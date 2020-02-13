Cold temperatures and sunshine returns for Valentine's Day

The rain is gone and cold temperatures will return but only sticks around for your Valentine's Day.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The gloomy conditions continue this evening, but showers have moved out of here!

Tonight we will hang onto a little bit of moisture and with temperatures dropping we could see flurries fly throughout the night and into Friday morning. We'll hang onto those mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 20s.

Flurries could continue to fly into the morning hour Friday, but sunshine is expected to return quickly. Highs look to only get into the low to mid-30s with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens. If you have any Valentine's Day dinner plans Friday night, bundle up!

The Weekend

Warmer temperatures and dry conditions continue into the weekend.

Highs will get back into the upper 40s to lower 50s for Saturday and Sunday. We will continue to see sunshine Saturday, but clouds return by Sunday. Overnight lows both nights will be in the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

We will continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds Monday with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Late Monday night into early Tuesday morning we will be tracking more rain moving into the mountains. The bulk of the rain arrives Tuesday with highs getting into the low to mid-60s. This system looks to move through pretty quickly and temperatures will drop Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We will hang onto a few scattered showers Wednesday with a big cool down as we head into the end of the week. Right now, models have us drying out by Thursday.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël