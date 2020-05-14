Cold snap ends, sunny skies and warmer temperatures around today

We've teased it all week and now, it's finally here! Get ready for some sunshine!

Today and Tonight

Some spotty rain chances will be around off and on throughout the day, but most of us will stay dry. The best chances will be early this morning and in the heat of the day. Southwest winds will crank up the thermostat to around 80 this afternoon. Man, that will feel nice after all the chill and gloom of the last few days. Sunshine will mix with clouds. It's going to be a fairly nice day across the region.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies as lows drop to around 60.

Extended Forecast

The sunny skies and stray rain chances continue into Friday. Highs could be a touch warmer, getting into the low 80s. We'll see a few more clouds Saturday and Sunday with the best rain chances of the weekend coming on Sunday, but even then, scattered is the word to remember. Highs both weekend days will be in the low 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will move in Sunday night going into Monday. The rain chances are a little better with it, but I still think we see some sun on Monday. The biggest thing you'll notice is the temperature change. We only top out in the 70s Monday and drop into the low 50s Monday night.

Thankfully, we look to rebound fairly quickly with sunshine and warmer temperatures for much of next week.

