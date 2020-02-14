Cold night, sunshine and warmer temperatures for your Saturday

Happy Valentine's Day! If you have any dinner plans this evening make sure to bundle up! It is chilly out there. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper teens with clear skies.

The Weekend

Temperatures will be very chilly to start your weekend, but we look to warm up pretty quickly.

We will continue to see sunshine Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sadly, we will see clouds increase later Saturday night which will make overnight lows slightly warmer. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. We could see a few stray rain chances Sunday afternoon/evening, but most of us will stay dry.

Extended Forecast

Those mostly cloudy skies continue into Monday with highs getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We could see peeks of sunshine at times, but clouds look to take over. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 40s.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid-60s with soggy conditions returning back into the mountains. Temperatures will drop quickly Tuesday night into the lower 30s as our next system moves through the mountains.

We could see a few scattered rain chances early Wednesday, but we'll start to cool off and clear out as we head into the end of the workweek.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël