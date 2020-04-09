Cold night ahead, more sunshine Friday

Sunshine is here and it is here to stay for a little bit!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will see a few more clouds move back into the forecast as a weak system moves in from the north. We could see a stray rain chance here and there. It looks like the KY/WV/VA border has the best chance of seeing a stray shower. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-30s. You guys know what that means. Yes, some of us could see some snow flurries overnight, mainly in those higher elevations! Happy April.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for our WV and VA counties until 10 a.m. Saturday. Protect sensitive plants and leave your water dripping tonight.

It'll be a chilly start to your Friday but sunshine returns once again. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s again. So it'll be a little frosty late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The Weekend

The first half of your Easter weekend looks great! Highs will be in the low to mid-60s both days. We will see mostly sunny skies all day Saturday with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Easter Sunday looks very soggy. Heavy rain and even some gusty winds return to the mountains. We could see about 1-2+" during the day. We will have to keep an eye on the flooding threat this weekend.

Extended Forecast

The cooler trend continues into the new week.

Highs will be in the 50s all week. We will start to clear out Monday with a few scattered rain chances. It looks like we'll stay mostly dry Tuesday and Wednesday.

More rain could be moving in by Thursday.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël