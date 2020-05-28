Cold front provides showers and storms Friday, gorgeous weekend ahead

Rain chances continue tonight and tomorrow but after that, we will get a much-needed rain break!!

Tonight and Tomorrow

The Storm Prediction Center still has us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather this afternoon/evening. Some of the storms popping up could be on the strong to severe side. I don't think we'll see many severe storms, but keep the WYMT Weather App handy just in case. We'll hang onto a few scattered showers later tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s.

Tomorrow we will be tracking a cold front moving into the mountains. Most of the showers and storms will be scattered. Some of those storms could be a little bit strong at times. The SPC has our far eastern counties along the KY/WV border in a marginal risk so we'll keep an eye on that. The rest of us will just see general thunderstorms. Highs will remain the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The Weekend

Some clouds might stick around into Saturday morning as the cold front moves out of the mountains. That cold front will bring us comfortable temperatures for the weekend! Highs will be in the low to mid-70s both days with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We'll see mostly sunny skies by Saturday afternoon. Sunday we will see plenty of sunshine. Get out and enjoy this beautiful weekend, but don't forget the sunscreen!

Extended Forecast

High pressure sets up for the new week and gives us a much-need break from the rain. Highs remain the lower 70s Monday with plenty of sunshine.

The dry trend continues Tuesday with highs getting back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. It looks like the low to mid-80s return by Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see that mixture of sun and clouds return with a few scattered rain chances.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël