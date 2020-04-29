Cold front brings rain chances, cooler temperatures for the last days of April

The forecast turns back toward the soggy side today, thanks to an approaching cold front.

Today and Tonight

Something you'll notice today, especially if you're out early, is that temps will be heading up and quickly this morning. Warm wind from the south is pushing in ahead of the front and will likely push us into the low 70s before we start to crash. I still think our daytime high will be around noon. The rain chances will gradually increase throughout the day and become widespread this afternoon and evening. A few storms are possible, but they should stay below severe limits.

Tonight, the chances continue but become a little more scattered. It will be breezy both today and tonight. The difference is in front of the front, they will make it feel warmer. Behind the front, it will be the opposite effect. While we drop into the upper 40s overnight, the wind might make it feel a little cooler.

Extended Forecast

This front will take its sweet time clearing the mountains, so those rain chances hang around on Thursday as we wrap up April. It will be much cooler. After two days in the 70s, we will likely only get into the mid to upper 50s tomorrow before dropping into the mid-40s overnight.

The latest models are trying to pull a Cousin Eddie from "Christmas Vacation" and keep some shower chances around into Friday, so I have added a small chance for rain in for the first day of May. I still think we see a mix of sun and clouds and highs will climb to around 60.

The weekend looks pretty good for the most part. Saturday will be mostly sunny as highs return to the mid-70s. Sunday will start out sunny and add more clouds throughout the day ahead of another disturbance Sunday night that will bring chances for showers and storms back.

Those rain chances will linger into the first full week of May.

