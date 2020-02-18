Cold front brings rain chances back today, colder air tonight

Get your rain gear back out. You'll need it again today. Thankfully, it's short-lived this time.

Today and Tonight

The chances for showers start this morning and stay steady throughout most of the day. We'll see another mild day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain chances will linger early tonight as the cold front swings through the region. Chilly air will filter in behind it, taking us back into the mid-30s overnight.

Extended Forecast

We'll start Wednesday off with some clouds, but they will quickly clear out to sunshine by the afternoon. I still can't completely rule out a stray sprinkle or snowflake early in the morning. Highs will be much colder, only topping out in the mid-40s. Clouds will start to increase again Wednesday night as a frontal boundary tries to approach from the south. Lows drop into the lower 30s.

The front I mentioned above stays mainly to the south, but it will throw some literal shade at us in the form of mainly cloudy skies on Thursday. Some models are trying to push a few sprinkles or flurries into the southern counties, but I'm not quite sold on that yet. It will be chilly. Highs will only be in the upper 30s before diving to around 20 overnight.

Friday and the weekend look dry, sunny and warmer. A few clouds will move in Sunday evening ahead of another cold front on Monday. Highs Friday will be in the low 40s and top out in the low 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

