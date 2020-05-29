Cold front brings rain chances Friday, pleasant and sunny weekend ahead

One more day. Say it with me. One more day of rain chances until we get a much needed break.

Today and Tonight

Today won't be all bad. I think most of stay dry for the morning before rain chances start to increase in coverage in the afternoon hours with the passage of the cold front. We'll once again see a mix of sun and clouds, similar to what we saw on Thursday. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Chances for rain are possible tonight, but they fizzle out heading into early Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

The Weekend

After a few stray rain chances early Saturday, the skies clear to SUNSHINE! Can you tell I'm more than a little excited? Highs will top out in the mid 70s. Did I mention that the humidity will die down too? It will be absolutely amazing out there. Lows drop into the low 50s under mostly clear skies Saturday night.

It'll be another picture perfect day on Sunday to wrap up the month of May. Sunny skies continue with highs in the low 70s. Lows Sunday night will drop into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure continues into first day of June and for the first part of the new week.

The dry and sunny trend continues Monday and Tuesday. Highs will start their climb back toward 80 both days. Lows will be around 50 Monday night and in the mid 60s Tuesday night.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday take us back to that summer feel with highs in the mid 80s and chances for scattered showers and storms.

