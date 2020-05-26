Coffee house reopens to dine-in customers

Restaurants big and small are reopening after being closed for months because of COVID-19 restrictions.

In Lynch, Lamp House Coffee is back to welcoming in customers after doing their own edition of curbside delivery that they called 'bridge side.'

Lamp House is a division of Meridzo Ministries.

When Managing Directors Eric and Sissy Rutherford set out to start Lamp Hosue their goal was to provide a place to eat and drink while also supplying jobs to people in the area.

While COVID-19 forced them to lay off their workforce, Rutherford says they're looking forward to welcoming people back inside.

"Financially, it hasn't been super stressful we're like I say, we're part of a ministry, we did receive a grant from the University of Kentucky which has been very helpful. But, other than lay people off which is opposed to our whole purpose of being here that wasn't any fun. But, of course, being a ministry our faith is in God and we're just trying to stay open for the community," said Rutherford.

Lamp House is open Tuesday through Saturday and their house will be adjusted to 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.