Coco Gauff, 15, tops Venus Williams again, this time in Australian Open

Coco Gauff is just 15 but she now owns two Grand Slam victories over 39-year-old Venus Williams. Gauff has moved into the second round at the Australian Open by beating Williams in straight sets.

On Monday, Gauff beat Williams in the first round for the second time in three Grand Slam tournaments. She followed up her upset over Williams at Wimbledon last year with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over the seven-time major winner.

While play was suspended on all outside courts because of heavy rain over Melbourne, Gauff went to work under the roof on Margaret Court Arena. She served an ace to set up triple match point and converted with a drop shot, which Williams couldn’t retrieve in time.

Gauff, the youngest woman in the field at Melbourne Park, was playing her first match in the main draw. Williams, the oldest woman in the field, was in the main draw of a major for an Open Era-record 85th time.

Their matchup was the most anticipated of Day 1 at the first Grand Slam tournament of 2020.

The afternoon saw easy wins for Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.