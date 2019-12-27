Remains of 6 people found after Hawaii helicopter crash

Authorities say the remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai.

A news release says the owner of the tour helicopter contacted the Coast Guard around 45 minutes after it was due back from a tour of Kauai's Na Pali Coast on Thursday evening. (Source: CNN)

Officials said Friday that there is no indication that anyone survived the crash.

Searchers began looking for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers from two families after it was reported overdue from a tour of Kauai’s Na Pali Coast on Thursday evening.

Two of the passengers were believed to be minors.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the Eurocopter helicopter took off from the town of Lihue.

