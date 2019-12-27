Remains of 6 people found after Hawaii helicopter crash

Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 10:26 PM, Dec 27, 2019

HONOLULU (AP) - Authorities say the remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai.

A news release says the owner of the tour helicopter contacted the Coast Guard around 45 minutes after it was due back from a tour of Kauai's Na Pali Coast on Thursday evening. (Source: CNN)

Officials said Friday that there is no indication that anyone survived the crash.

Searchers began looking for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers from two families after it was reported overdue from a tour of Kauai’s Na Pali Coast on Thursday evening.

Two of the passengers were believed to be minors.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the Eurocopter helicopter took off from the town of Lihue.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus