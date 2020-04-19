Cloudy with stray rain chances possible today

Considerable cloudiness, stray chances possible this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up on the cold side with temperatures in the 30s. A Frost Advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. this morning. Clouds increase throughout the morning hours, and rain chances return once again. I think we will stay dry throughout the morning with a few stray rain chances returning by the afternoon. Highs will get back into the mid-60s.

Tonight we will see showers late. The soggy weather will continue overnight and into your Monday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Monday looks pretty soggy to start out. We will see rain showers throughout the morning hours. These look to move out by the later morning hours, but the clouds will stick around a little longer. Sunshine should return by the later afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid-60s with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Sunshine and dry conditions continue Tuesday and Wednesday. We will see a few clouds Tuesday and mostly sunny conditions Wednesday. Clouds and scattered rain chances return later Wednesday night into Thursday.

It looks like the 70s return as well by the middle of next week.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall