Cloudy skies continue, few more scattered rain chances Wednesday

Cloudy skies will stick around as we head into the next few days. We'll start to bring back some scattered rain chances as well.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will hang onto those clouds with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s. The gloomy conditions continue as we head into your Wednesday as well.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. I think some of us could see a little bit of sunshine at times. For those that do see sunshine, you'll likely see temperatures in the lower 40s. For those of you that just see clouds throughout the day it'll be cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

By Wednesday night, we'll bring back a few scattered rain chances. Temperatures will also drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s so some of that rain could be a little bit of a wintry mix. We do not expect any major impacts with this wintry mix, but cannot rule out a few slick spots Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast

Flurries could continue into your Thursday morning, but those will get out of here pretty quick. Highs will be in the mid-40s with overnight lows in the lower30s.

We'll hang onto those mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered rain chances as we head into the last day of January and the first weekend of February!

Highs for the weekend will be in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël