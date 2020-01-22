Cloudy skies Thursday, soggy weather returns Friday

Clouds are starting to increase, but so are those temperatures!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We've seen those clouds increasing throughout the afternoon and that will continue into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-20s.

We'll see those mostly cloudy skies throughout the day Thursday with highs reaching near 50 degrees. We could see a few scattered rain chances move in by the later afternoon/evening hours, but the bulk of the showers will arrive overnight Thursday into Friday with overnight lows near 40.

Extended Forecast

Our next system moves in Friday which means soggy weather returns back to the mountains. Highs will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s.

Rain chances continue into your Saturday. Highs will be near 40 degrees with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s. As those temperatures drop near freezing, we could start to see some snow mix in with the rain.

We could see those flurries continue into your Sunday morning. Daytime highs are expected to get into the lower 30s, so if that moisture sticks around into the afternoon hours we'll see that snow transition back into rain. We are expecting minimal impacts with this system. Right now, I don't think we'll see much stick Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunshine returns for your Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower 40s on Monday but they will warm back up into the lower 50s by Tuesday.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël