Cloudy conditions for your Tuesday morning

The cloudy skies are going to stay with us this morning.

Today and Tonight

As you head out the door this morning, expect mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. After a dreary start to the week, conditions will start to look a lot brighter later today. We should stay dry through the daytime hours. Clouds look to break in the afternoon, giving us a nice mix of sun and clouds. To top it off we will also be around 40 for highs today, which is close to where we need to be for this time of year.

Tonight, clouds will increase. We will fall asleep to overcast skies, but we look to remain dry overnight. Lows will drop into the low 30s nearing freezing.

Extended Forecast

A weak disturbance will roll through on Wednesday, bringing us some scattered chances for showers throughout the day and into the night. Highs will be in the low 40s and drop to around freezing Wednesday night. Any moisture leftover could change into some wintry mix or snow by early Thursday morning.

Other than some possible morning flurries, we look to stay on the dry side for Thursday. Skies should start to clear, giving us a brief break from the gloomy weather. Highs will climb into the mid-40s.

We look dry and cloudy for the majority of the day on Friday. A new system will move in Friday evening and bring more chances for rain and possibly snow as we wrap up January and start February on Saturday.

