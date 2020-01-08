Clouds move in tomorrow, above-average temperatures return

Temperatures will continue to warm up as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend! We could possibly set some record-breaking high temperatures.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s. It'll be a chilly start to your Thursday, but I promise we'll warm up very nicely.

We'll start your Thursday off with sunshine with clouds moving back into the region by the afternoon and evening hours. Winds from the southwest will help us warm up throughout the day. We are expecting highs to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The record high temperature for tomorrow is 62°. We could get pretty close to that number. We will see mostly cloudy skies by late Thursday night with overnight temperatures only dropping into the mid-40s.

Friday and Saturday

Our next system arrives Friday and Saturday. For Friday we will mostly see cloudy skies and a few scattered rain chances very late Friday night. We actually look to remain mostly dry throughout the day Friday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s as well with some gusty winds ahead of the cold front moving in Saturday.

Rain chances will increase for your Saturday and those strong winds will allow temperatures to possibly get into the lower 70s! The record high for Saturday is 69°, that record could easily be broken. Winds might be stout with the line of showers and storms moving through Saturday. Straight-line winds will be our main concern as this cold front moves through. By Saturday night temperatures will drop quickly into the low to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

By the second half of the weekend, we will dry out and cool off...well a little bit.

We'll hang onto most of those clouds Sunday with highs in the mid-50s. We'll continue to see those well above average high temperatures as we head into the new work week.

Monday will be dry, but by Tuesday more rain could be moving back into the mountains.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël