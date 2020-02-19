Clouds move back into the mountains, cooler temperatures continue

I hope you enjoyed the sunshine today because more clouds move in tomorrow.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight clouds will start to increase ahead of our next system. Overnight lows will still be chilly with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

We will see clouds throughout the day Thursday. Some moisture will move into our southeastern counties and with temperatures near freezing, some of that moisture could be snow. Some models show the moisture coming into the mountains but other models do not. Counties near the Kentucky/Tennessee/Virginia need to be on the lookout Thursday for some rain and snow. If we do see snow, it won't last long as highs are expected to get near 40°. Higher elevations could see minor accumulation at best.

Clouds will move out Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the upper teens.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns Friday and sticks around into the weekend!

Temperatures will be chilly Friday with highs near 40° and lows into the lower 20s. We'll warm up nicely Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Sunshine continues both days, but Sunday we will start to see a few more clouds later in the day with some rain moving in very late Sunday night.

It looks like soggy conditions return Monday with highs in the lower 50s. Gloomy weather looks to continue into the first half of the week. More on that later.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël