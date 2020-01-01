Clouds increase tonight, soggy weather returns Thursday

I hope you enjoyed the nice weather for your New Year's Day because soggy conditions return as we head into the rest of the week and into the weekend. Tonight clouds will increase ahead of our next system with overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s.

Thursday and Friday

Our next system will arrive Thursday and stick around as we head into the weekend. The soggiest of days looks to be Thursday with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid-40s. Heavy rain will move back into the mountains later Thursday night and into your Friday.

Rain chances look to become a little bit more scattered Friday with highs reaching the lower 60s and overnight lows only reaching the mid to upper 40s.

Winds could gust up to 30 mph with this system on Thursday. Right now the heaviest band of rain looks to stay in Tennessee. A Flood Watch was issued for Eastern Tennessee. Some models bring that axis of heavy rain a little bit into the Cumberland Valley. This is a new trend we will continue to keep an eye on throughout the night. Most of us should see about 1-2" with the possibility of seeing a 2"+ in the Cumberland Valley.

The Weekend

Those rain chances continue as we head into your Saturday. They look to become more scattered with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-40s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 20s. Most of us could see that rain transition into snow Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning.

With us being so warm Thursday and Friday, road temperatures will take a little while to get below freezing. We are not expecting a lot of the snow that falls to stick to the roadways. We could see anywhere from a dusting to about 1.5" in the higher elevations. This system will be a lot like the last several snowmakers we've seen here in the mountains so far this winter.

Flurries continue into your Sunday morning with highs getting into the lower 40s with overnight lows near 30. Skies will clear by the afternoon with sunshine returning.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies return Monday with highs in the low to mid-40s.

We could see a few scattered rain chances Tuesday, but it looks like we remain dry on Wednesday. Highs look to remain in the low to mid-40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël