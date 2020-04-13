Clouds continue tonight, scattered rain chances Tuesday

Clouds will continue tonight and temperatures will drop as that cold front moves out of the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies continue tonight, but those winds will start to die down throughout the evening hours as that cold front pushes out of the region. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-30s.

Clouds continue for your Tuesday with highs getting into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will see a few scattered rain chances throughout the day and into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s. With that moisture sticking around we could be looking at a rain/snow mix Tuesday night.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine will return for your Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

By Friday, we could be tracking our next system. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms. Highs will get back into the 60s, but we will cool off once again for the weekend as that cold front moves through.

We should dry out as we head into the weekend and hopefully see sunshine return again.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël