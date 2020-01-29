Clouds continue today, chances for rain and snow tonight

Outside of a few peeks of sunshine, the forecast for the next few days will be mainly gloomy. I wish I had better news.

Today and Tonight

Today will be similar to yesterday in many ways. After starting off the day in the 30s, we'll climb into the low 40s under mainly cloudy skies. I'm not going to rule out the sun trying to peek out from behind those clouds, but I wouldn't get my hopes up.

We'll pick up some stray chances for rain this evening. Those will turn into scattered chances for rain and snow overnight. There's not a lot of moisture with this system, so don't expect much, if anything, in the way of snow accumulation. Be careful traveling in the morning, because lows will drop into the low to mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

We could see a few snowflakes continue to fly early on Thursday, but it's mainly cloudy skies with some sun again trying to make a brief appearance on Thursday afternoon. Highs climb back into the low to mid-40s. We'll look for mainly cloudy skies again Thursday night as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Scattered chances for rain are around for Friday and Saturday with our next weak disturbance. There could be a few snowflakes before it wraps up Saturday night if the moisture hangs around that long. Highs will be near 50 on Friday and in the mid-40s on Saturday.

We start a clearing and warming trend on Sunday. That should carry us into the first part of next week.

