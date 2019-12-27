Clouds continue into the weekend, soggy weather returns Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies continue tonight with temperatures only dropping into the low to mid-40s. Those clouds will continue into the weekend with soggy weather returning by Sunday.

The Weekend

Clouds continue into your Saturday with highs in the low to mid-60s. I think we could see a few peeks of sunshine which could warm us up a little more for your Saturday. Overnight lows will only drop into the lower 50s as thick cloud cover sticks around and soggy conditions return late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

By Sunday, soggy conditions return back to the mountains. With very strong southerly winds, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to possibly near 70. This strong cold front will bring soggy conditions, gusty winds and possibly some thunder into the mountains. Winds could be gusting up to 30+ MPH. Heavy rain and damaging winds could be possible. Models are suggesting about 1-2"+ of rain in about a 24 hour period. Localized flash flooding could be an issue later Sunday night into early Monday morning as well. This will be a system we keep a close eye on over the next few days.

Extended Forecast

Showers and gusty winds will continue into your Monday morning as that cold front pushes through the mountains. Highs will be in the lower 50s in the morning with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Overnight lows look to drop into the low to mid-30s. Clouds should start to clear out by late Monday afternoon/evening.

Sun and clouds return for your New Year's Eve with average high temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s, so those of you with outdoor plans for New Year's Eve, bundle up!

As we head into the first day of 2020, highs will be in the mid-40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. We'll remain on the dry side as well with a few clouds.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël