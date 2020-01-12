Clouds clear this afternoon

Conditions look a lot more comfortable today!

Today and Tonight

We will wake up this morning on the warmer side with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Roads may still be a little slick in the early morning from the night before in some spots, so make sure to take it slow for the morning drive to church. Overall, we are looking at a good day. Mostly Cloudy skies will persist this morning, but will slowly clear as the day goes on giving way to a nice mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs will get into the mid-50s which is going to feel nice compared to those 70s we saw yesterday.

As we head into tonight we will continue to see those partly cloudy skies. We look to stay calm overnight with lows dropping into the lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

Dry conditions will continue for your Monday. Clouds will come and go allowing us to have a mix of sun and clouds for the daytime hours. They will slowly increase Monday night. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Monday and overnight lows will sink to the upper 40s.

We could be tracking more rain by Tuesday and Wednesday. Models can not seem to make up their minds right now about Tuesday. For now, we look to stay more scattered, with just a couple of stray pop-ups throughout the region. This is definitely something we will be monitoring though. Wednesday showers look a little heavier, but they will be on the more scattered side that day, as well. Highs will be in the mid-60s both days.

We get a little bit of a cool down by Thursday. Highs will be in the lower to mid-50s from there through the end of the workweek. Dry conditions look to stick around Thursday, but We could see some rain chances pop back up as we head into Friday and Saturday. We will keep an eye on that, but for now, enjoy the nice weather!

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall