Clouds clear out, sunshine returns Wednesday

Skies will continue to clear out tonight with more sunshine in store as we head into the next few days!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Those clouds will continue to move out tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s. We could see a few slick spots on some backroads due to the possibility of refreezing overnight. We are not expecting any widespread issues, but just take it easy on those roads less traveled.

We will see plenty of sunshine for your Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Clear skies continue Wednesday night with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Extended Forecast

We'll start to see a few more clouds as we head into your Thursday with warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Our next system moves in Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s with scattered rain chances returning Friday afternoon/evening and continuing into Saturday. Out of both days, Saturday looks the soggiest. Highs will start out near 70 earlier in the day with temperatures dropping throughout the day as that cold front moves through. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s. Saturday afternoon could be on the stormy side as well.

A lot of you have seen some rainfall maps going around. For now, we are still expecting the heavy axis of rain to stay west of the mountains. It looks like we could see about 1-2" Friday through Saturday night. We'll continue to keep an eye on this system over the next few days.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël