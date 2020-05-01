Closed for good: ahead of lesser restrictions Hazard restaurant won't reopen

Like many restaurants across the country, Ponderosa in Hazard shut its doors after COVID19 restrictions ended in-person dining.

As a phased restart of the economy begins, and restaurants looking at welcoming in patrons once again, the franchise owners of Ponderosa in Hazard decided not to reopen.

"We're like a family here. There's a lot of love and memories in those walls," said Amy Watts a former worker at Ponderosa.

At 16, Watt's grandmother scored her first job at the restaurant.

"I heard about it two nights ago and I was heartbroken. Just with the COVID it had been shut down a little bit longer than expected and they were just not, it was a hard decision but they're not re-opening," said Watts.

More than nine years of her life have been spent working inside the building that is now closed for good.

As restrictions are easing the decision to shutter the restaurant was made because they expect there to still have restrictions in place for buffet's and the public perception that eating out may be unsafe.

WYMT reached out to the owners but did not get a callback. However, Hazard officials confirmed the news that was on social media that indeed the business was shutting down.

"I hate it," said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini. "I like to eat at Ponderosa, I've been eating out there my entire life because it's quick and it's good, and they've always had really nice employees."

Mobelini said he does not like to see any business close, but this one hits many people hard.

"You know they've sponsored everything we've done, forever. If you've ever had any kind of social meeting you've been to ponderosa," said Mobelini.

City officials tell us the building is owned by the franchisee and there is leasing information on the door.