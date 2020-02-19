Clearing out briefly today, cooler temps continue through the end of the week

It's going to be much cooler today behind the front, but the sunshine will return.

Today and Tonight

Outside of a stray shower chance this morning, clouds are the big story early. The clouds will start to thin out by mid to late morning. Daytime highs will climb into the mid-40s. Clouds will increase again tonight as lows get down to around freezing.

Extended Forecast

The front I mentioned yesterday that looked to stay south of us still looks to do that, for the most part. Most new runs of the models have it trying to give our southern counties, near the Kentucky/Virginia/Tennessee border, a shot of some rain and snow on Thursday.

I think the highest elevations have the best shot at any kind of accumulation, but I'm still not even sold on that. We'll watch another couple of runs, see if things continue on that trend and keep you posted. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will decrease Thursday night, dropping us into the low 20s and upper teens by Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday look great under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be around 40 on Friday and around 50 on Saturday. Lows drop into the 20s both nights.

Clouds increase again on Sunday, bringing back late rain chances ahead of another front on Monday. Highs stay in the 50s in both days, but Monday looks a little on the soggy side.

