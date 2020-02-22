Clear and sunny today

Clear skies continue today which will allow temperatures to warm up into the 50s.

The Weekend

For the last weekend in February, the weather is looking awesome.

We will wake up on a cold note with temperatures below freezing, in the upper teens to lower 20s. With clear skies during the day, we will warm up quickly. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds increase slightly Saturday night with overnight lows dropping near 30°.

Sunday we look to get warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will continue to move in Sunday evening with rain chances moving back in very late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

Soggy conditions return Monday with highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Scattered rain chances continue Tuesday morning. We could see a few stray pop-up showers throughout the day, but it looks like we will get a break from the rain throughout most of the day Tuesday before our next system arrives. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday more rain arrives with highs in the mid-40s. We could see temperatures drop below freezing which means rain could transition into snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We have a lot of time for this to change so it is something we'll keep an eye on over the next several days.

Looks like winter isn't quite over yet!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall