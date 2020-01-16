Cleanup to begin on downtown Hazard 'eyesore'

The old grand hotel building has remained in ruins ever since a fire tore through it back in 2015, but things are about to change.

The building sat vacant for years and served as an eyesore for people downtown.

The city could not do anything about it as its hands were tied due to an ongoing lawsuit.

The city recently made a deal with the owner of the property that he has to clean it up. Officials with the city have a timeline for when it will need to be cleaned up by, and if that timeline is not followed the city will step in and clean the building itself.

City officials do not know what will be done with this location, but they say the owner wants to put storefronts back on the building.

"By the middle of March, people should be able to see a great big improvement. The fence will come down, the lot will be clear, and construction's gonna start on the roof for the building itself," said Tony Eversole.

Cleanup is supposed to start by the beginning of February.