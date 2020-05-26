Cleanup continues after homes, cars destroyed by Sunday flash flooding

Heavy rain washed away cars, bridges and homes Sunday as rain brought in isolated flash flooding in multiple Eastern Kentucky counties.

Tuesday, the cleanup continues along Clear Fork Road, which sits in Knott County on the Perry/Knott border in Lotts Creek.

"It just happened within minutes," said Margarett Grigsby.

Margarett's home was hung up on a bridge Sunday as the rushing water swept it off the foundation and down the stream-turned-river.

Margarett and her husband Oscar have lived at the home for about 40 years.

"We lost everything we had except the clothes and shoes on our feet," she added.

She sat alongside her niece, Michelle Gayheart, Tuesday at their home down the street. She's living with Michelle now after losing her home.

"It just happened so quick you didn't have time to even think," Margarett added.

As their home flooded, her son carried her out. She was on dry land when a log swept under her son and husband's legs, knocking them into the water.

She lost sight of them, but a neighbor pulled them from the water.

"I didn't even see him [her neighbor], so to me God sends. He was God sent"

She made it out safe, but in the place of her home, all that remains are cinder blocks and her front porch. A few pieces of metal and wood, along with other parts of their home, are snagged on rocks down the stream.

The destruction is evident around the community.

"And it, the yard was full of water," said Lloyd Gayheart, who's property was damaged by the flooding.

One car on his property was washed about one-quarter mile down the stream.

As the mud and debris are removed Tuesday, it signals the continuation of a long cleanup, but for some it's also a reminder that everyone is alive.

"Everybody on Lotts Creek has been damaged by this in some way or some form and everybody I know is thanking God everyone is safe and no one was hurt," said Gayheart.

For people who want to help the family, you can reach out to the Lotts Creek Fire Department at 606-438-3001. They are storing and accepting donations there.

