Clay County officials crack down on illegal dumping

People are illegally dumping garbage off the sides of roads in Clay County. Tony Craft, Solid Waste Coordinator, and other officials are asking community members to stop illegal dumping.

"People just throwing their trash out of the vehicle and another main, major problem is the illegal dumping," said Craft.

Clay County Judge Executive Johnny Johnson wants to keep Clay County beautiful.

"We want it cleaned up because we got a pretty county and we want the fiscal court and the county wants it to look good," said Johnson.

Buzzard Road is a trouble area for the county. Piles of garbage that include a toilet and washing machine can be found on the side of the road. Craft calls it a dump.

"We actually found some names in that dump so they actually have some warrants on them now. The judge will demand them to clean it up or if they don't the county will grant that out to get it cleaned up," said Craft.

The cleanup could cost taxpayers more than 25 thousand dollars.

The county wants people to be aware that illegal dumping does happen on personal property. "If we can get can get the residential properties cleaned and hold people responsible for the trash is the big thing," said Craft.

Programs are offered to those who cannot afford to pay the full price of the county's garbage pickup.

"They do have programs here for the fixed income families like Woods Sanitation Parks Sanitation I think for low-income families it is like $13 or $14," said Craft.

The county will offer a free garbage dump day on April 18.