Clay County native quarantined in China

Wuhan, China was the center of the coronavirus outbreak several months ago before spreading here to the United States.

Nearly 7,500 miles away in Anhui, outside of Wuhan, sits 28-year-old Clay County native Cameron Wagers, who is quarantined.

"Basically you just get in one room by yourself with very bad internet and they feed you kind of the basic food here in China, which is basically like rice, vegetables, and a little meat every day," said Wagers.

He says it all started back in December. He was living his normal life as an English teacher.

"We started to actually hear rumors about it instead of actually knowing the truth. It was very scary and then suddenly everything was shut down. Everything just closed and the government was like 'stay home' so we were very scared."

Cameron returned to the U.S. in February for a pre-scheduled trip but returned to China in March to keep his work permit and be with his fiance.

"I got here on March 1 and I was in a quarantine in my apartment for like seven days."

That quarantine led to another one where he was moved to a hotel in the countryside for 10 days.

This was all for precautionary reasons. He was tested three times for the virus. All three results came back negative.

Wagers says he learned a lot from this experience.

"You know you can't take it for granted. Just the ability to have freedom to move around and go outside and not have to worry about getting sick. It's a real big thing I think people take for granted."

Wagers wants to share a message to his fellow Kentuckians - that there is hope and light at the end of what seems to be a dark tunnel.

"My biggest advice would be to don't panic and of course take the precautions of washing your hands and not touching your face and avoid large crowds and everything will go back to normal."

He will stay quarantined in his apartment for nearly 14 more days, where he gets his temperature checked three times a day.