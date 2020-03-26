Clay County man indicted for meth trafficking charges

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky said a 54-year-old Johnny Asher of Manchester was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury.

He was indicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of trafficking.

The indictment alleges from October 2019 to January 2020, Asher intended to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.

Asher's next appearance before the U.S. District court in London has not yet been determined. If convicted, he could face a life sentence in prison.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by ATF, London Police Department, and Clay County Sheriff’s Department.