Clay County man charged with attempted murder of a police officer

A pair of Clay County individuals were arrested Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office, deputies were drawn into a vehicular pursuit with Eric Miller, 38, and Amber Collis, 27, around the 6000 block of North Highway 421.

During the pursuit, the Miller ran multiple other people off the road and attempted to strike responding units with his vehicle.

Miller came to an abrupt halt in the middle of the road when an officer had to swerve to miss Miller's vehicle and crashed into another vehicle.

Both Miller and Collis ran from their vehicle after the crash.

After an investigation, officers said they found out Miller was operating a stolen vehicle.

Miller was charged with fleeing or evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine), attempted murder of a police officer, wanton Endangerment 1st Degree- Police Officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Collis was charged with fleeing or evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle) and hindering prosecution or apprehension, 1st Degree.

Both individuals were taken to the Clay County Detention Center.