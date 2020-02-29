Clay County man behind bars after deadly fight

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fight that turned deadly Friday night.

Our sister station WKYT reports that deputies were called to a home on Highway 149 on a report of a fight.

Investigators found a man dead when they arrived on scene, deputies say the man showed signs of extreme trauma.

Officials report that David Taylor, 26, was at the scene covered in blood. Taylor was arrested and is charged with murder.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story.