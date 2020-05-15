"They are just as important": Essential workers honored by first responders

Sirens rang out in downtown Manchester Thursday night but for a good reason.

"We are team Kentucky but here tonight we are team Clay County," said Advent Health Manchester Community Outreach Coordinator, Randy Craft

This time it was first responders and the frontlines saying thank you to the community.

"This proves that our frontline workers aren't only first responders it’s our grocery stores, your retail stores," said Clay County Sheriff, Patrick Robinson. "We would not be able to function without them."

"Those people out there going to work every day they are just as important there is no one no more important than any other person," said Craft.

Thursday night, Advent Health Manchester teamed up with others in the community holding a parade for essential workers through downtown.

"I know that we can’t get to all of them today but we’re going to go through the middle of town up into the shopping centers," said Robinson.

Those in the parade honked their horns flashed sirens and held signs.

"In the inserts (from Wednesday's paper) its got a spot in there that says thank you and then it’s got a line and you can write down the business that you want to recognize and then also on the back it’s just got little things on there that who we appreciate in a little bit about what’s going on," said Craft.

While the pandemic has been tough for everyone, the people of Clay County have come closer.

"We have been dealing with the last couple of months with this COVID-19 crisis we’ve just seen the community come together as one to look out for each and every person here and it’s not just about one person or one group it’s about the team and we’re in this together and we come together to make a healthy and safe place," said Craft.

The parade started at Clay County High School and ended at the Hospital.

