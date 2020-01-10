Claiborne County Animal Shelter warns of fake animal control officers

The Claiborne County Animal Shelter is warning residents about a scam involving fake animal control officers.

On Wednesday, the shelter took to social media to warn people in the area about a scam. The shelter said they have received reports that people claiming to be with the animal shelter have been picking up animals.

"People are being told that they are taking the animals to the Claiborne County Animal Shelter," the shelter said on Facebook. "Please please please DO NOT give them the animal. We do not have animal control in this county, and we DO NOT pick up animals."

Shelter officials say the people picking up the animals have not been taking them to the Claiborne animal shelter. If you see someone trying to do this, reach out to the shelter or to call the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office at (423) 626-3385.