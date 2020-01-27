Prestonsburg officials aim to strengthen current animal abuse laws

Officials with the City of Prestonsburg hope to strengthen current laws in place for animal abuse.

These laws will prohibit animal abuse, dogfighting and other animal-related issues.

Known as the voiceless, animals are often overlooked.

"They all feel pain. They all feel hunger. They all feel cold," said Sheena Maynard.

Maynard, along with multiple other council members, drafted an ordinance to change the way animals are treated within city limits.

"I mean, they feel the same emotions we do and no one should have the right to hurt them because they can," Maynard pointed out.

The changes include some of the basic needs like adequate food, water, shade and shelter.

"We're not going to allow a starving dog to live on a chain in 10-degree weather," Maynard pointed out.

The definition of "abandonment" would begin five days since reported to a local agency.

There will be a section regarding animals "running at large." This means no one should allow an animal to run on a public road, highway, street, lane or alley, or upon enclosed areas or private areas without landowner consent. This included all city-provided recreational facilities.

"We're not infringing on anyone's rights. We are essentially making sure these animals are not suffering," Maynard said.

Complaints of animal abuse are often reported within the city.

"I get complaints here about animals because I am in the animal industry. The city gets hundreds of calls beyond that," recalled Maynard. "I hope that people see this as a change coming."

She hoped this change will send a strong message for other officials in the region.

"I don't just hope other counties see this. I am challenging them," Maynard said.

Adequate food is defined to show the animal's food is "uncontaminated, wholesome, palatable, and of sufficient quality and nutritive value to maintain the normal condition and weight of the animal."

The ordinance also noted that food should be provided at suitable intervals or at least once a day, unless restricted by a veterinarian.

The food given should also be appropriate for the animal's species, age and absent of ingredients harmful to the animal.

The "adequate shade" portion of the ordinance should protect the animal from the direct rays of the sun. It also noted that a dog house would not constitute "adequate shade."

"Adequate shelter" was proposed for dogs to have "an appropriate, durable, enclosed, permanent structure, or structure manufactured to serve primarily as an outdoor shelter for a dog, with a roof, four sides, and a floor." The floor must be built to protect a dog's feet and legs with dimensions appropriate for breed and size.

The shelter must also keep the dog from the elements such as wind, snow, heat, and cold air.

The ordinance proposed all domesticated pets should be brought inside during single-digit weather including winter weather advisories.

The animal must also have constant access to a supply of clean, fresh, drinkable and water.

The owner of any dog or domesticated animal taken by the city has seven days to pick it up. If it is not claimed, the animal “may be destroyed humanely, sold or disposed of” by the shelter.

If approved, violators could pay fines of between $100 and $500 for each offense.

This is not the full list. The entire ordinance is available for anyone to take a look at inside City Hall.

The ordinance will be voted on during the next city council meeting.