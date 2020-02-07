City of Williamsburg waiting for water to recede to assess damage

Just about anywhere you go in Williamsburg, you will find floodwaters.

Sister station WKYT reports the Univeristy of Cumberlands parking lot is flooded and many roads are too.

"I've never lived this close to the water in my life, so it's a new experience for me," said Kimberly Morgan who lives on Highway 25.

Major Roddy Harrison said police officers knocked on doors Thursday night to encourage people to take shelter at the convention center, but many chose to stay home.

"We lost our car in the flood... I could be dead if I was in that car right now because it's completely soaked...you couldn't get to it, it's literally in the river at this moment," said Heaven Thomas who lives in Williamsburg.

Mayor Harrison said the flooding could be much worse if there was not a flood wall in the city. They will have to wait for the water to recede before they can assess the damage.