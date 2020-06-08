City of Somerset buries 2020 time capsule

The City of Somerset will make time travel possible in 20 years, sort of, with the "Time We Missed Time Capsule Project."

"We thought it was an opportunity again to kind of memorialize 2020 it's been the year of transition and the year of challenge," said Mayor Alan Keck.

Burying the capsule was a dedication to difficult times.

"Really the idea came from wanting to honor our high school seniors and give them an opportunity to put something in here," added Keck.

Kitty Omega is a member of the Somer City Roller Derby team. They included a memento of the canceled season.

"We created a poster of like what this season could have been and it had the dates of our abouts and people we were going against all the things it should have been and can be next year," said Omega.

A way to persevere the season.

"To look back whenever we dig this up and say it's there's somewhere not really in person but on paper," added Omega.

From personal notes to face masks, high school seniors will find many things in 2040.

"In 20 years you're going to be in a lot of places by then they may have kids growing up here so for them to be able to come this and get the items out and see what their parents went through to see the things that they missed," said Joy Carroll, Community Development with the City of Somerset.

The time capsule was buried in front of the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center.