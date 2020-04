The City of Prestonsburg announced Wednesday afternoon that the bridge on KY-114, which takes drivers from US-23 to West Prestonsburg, is closed until further notice.

Drivers can detour using University Drive from US-23 and US-460, or by using KY-302 to South Lake Drive.

The city could not provide any additional information at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.