City of Pineville declares state of emergency following last week's flooding

Several counties and communities across Eastern Kentucky experienced severe flooding last week. This caused damages to homes and businesses. Many roads were impassable.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the City of Pineville. Following last week's flooding, Mayor Scott Madon posted on his Facebook page Tuesday declaring a state of emergency.

Madon wrote the flooding caused a significant threat to life and property to the city's citizens.

He also said it is the responsibility of the local government to help protect public health, safety and welfare for the people of Pineville.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for Southeastern Kentucky Feb. 7.

If you live in Pineville and need help, call Pineville's city hall at 1-606-337-2958.