City of Pikeville offering small business relief grant

Small business owners in the the city of Pikeville could see some financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city's offering a one‐time reimbursement grant for businesses most significantly impacted by the governor’s orders, and they're encouraged to apply. For more information about that process click here.

"It's for business, for instance for a dentist's office to a restaurant to a bar that had to alter its hours of operation," Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said. "When this is all over, we want those people to come back to work, and have their business to be there."

Applications for the relief grant open April 20 and run until April 30. Each business could receive up to $2,000.

"This fund is meant to provide up to $2,000 to pay rent, utilities, and reduce their expenses for some time," Elswick said.

To qualify a business must:

-Have applied for assistance through one of the federal programs created as part of this emergency.

-Be categorized as a nonessential business type that was required to cease or reduce operations as a result of executive orders issued by the governor.

-Exist within the city limits in a brick‐and‐mortar location.

-Be open and operating before Jan. 1, 2020.

-Employ 25 or fewer people.

-Be a small profit business or franchises operated businesses receiving no funds from a parent company

-Must have a city of Pikeville occupational license account with the city on Jan 1, 2020.

-Must be current with all city taxes, licenses, and fees.